Caribbean Thunder 2025 Refines Driver Skills

Staff Sgt. Daniel Rivera Orellano, motor transport operator with 346th Transportation Battalion, conducts drivers training to equip Soldiers with the necessary skills and knowledge to safely and effectively operate military vehicles, ensuring mission success and preventing accidents, during Caribbean Thunder 2025 at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico Aug. 3, 2025.



Caribbean Thunder 2025 brings more than 1,000 Soldiers, Airmen, Guardsmen and Marines under a 1st-MSC-led training for large-scale combat operations and island-chain mobilization, signal, communications, and logistics, home station annual training event across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, while concurrently running 1st MSC-led engineering projects and an innovative Readiness Training missions across other islands in the Caribbean.