U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Steve Brooks (left), religious affairs specialist, 117th Air Refueling Wing retires from the U.S. Air Force in a ceremony Aug. 03, 2025, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama. Brooks enlisted in the U.S. Army as an engineering draftsman in 1983. After having a break in service of approximately 11 years he re-enlisted in 2003 into the 117th Operations Group until 2005, and then went back into the military again in 2018, as a religious affairs specialist and kept that position until retirement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2025 17:31
|Photo ID:
|9235590
|VIRIN:
|250803-Z-CN322-2039
|Resolution:
|1500x1200
|Size:
|349.74 KB
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MSGT Brooks retires from the US Air Force [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Jeremy Farson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.