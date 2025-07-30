Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MSGT Brooks retires from the US Air Force [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MSGT Brooks retires from the US Air Force

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Steve Brooks (left), religious affairs specialist, 117th Air Refueling Wing retires from the U.S. Air Force in a ceremony Aug. 03, 2025, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama. Brooks enlisted in the U.S. Army as an engineering draftsman in 1983. After having a break in service of approximately 11 years he re-enlisted in 2003 into the 117th Operations Group until 2005, and then went back into the military again in 2018, as a religious affairs specialist and kept that position until retirement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 17:31
    Photo ID: 9235590
    VIRIN: 250803-Z-CN322-2039
    Resolution: 1500x1200
    Size: 349.74 KB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSGT Brooks retires from the US Air Force [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Jeremy Farson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MSGT Brooks retires from the US Air Force
    MSGT Brooks retires from the US Air Force
    MSGT Brooks retires from the US Air Force
    MSGT Brooks retires from the US Air Force
    MSGT Brooks retires from the US Air Force
    MSGT Brooks retires from the US Air Force
    MSGT Brooks retires from the US Air Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    117 ARW
    retirement
    Steve Brooks
    retirementment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download