MSGT Brooks retires from the US Air Force

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Steve Brooks (left), religious affairs specialist, 117th Air Refueling Wing retires from the U.S. Air Force in a ceremony Aug. 03, 2025, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama. Brooks enlisted in the U.S. Army as an engineering draftsman in 1983. After having a break in service of approximately 11 years he re-enlisted in 2003 into the 117th Operations Group until 2005, and then went back into the military again in 2018, as a religious affairs specialist and kept that position until retirement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson)