The Missouri National Guard teams up for medical evacuation training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 139th Medical Group teamed up with Soldiers from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri Army National Guard, to practice medical evacuation training at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug. 3, 2025. The Airmen loaded stretchers on a Black Hawk helicopter and took off to get a more realistic experience. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)