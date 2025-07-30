Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Missouri National Guard teams up for medical evacuation training

    The Missouri National Guard teams up for medical evacuation training

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The 139th Medical Group teamed up with Soldiers from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri Army National Guard, to practice medical evacuation training at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug. 3, 2025. The Airmen loaded stretchers on a Black Hawk helicopter and took off to get a more realistic experience. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 16:01
    Photo ID: 9235442
    VIRIN: 250803-F-SP486-5576
    Resolution: 5622x3741
    Size: 219.06 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Missouri National Guard teams up for medical evacuation training [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    joint training
    MOANG
    139AW
    139 MDG
    Medevac
    Army National Guard

