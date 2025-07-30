138 FW Legion of Merit Recipients

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma, presents the Legion of Merit to Chief Master Sgt. Dennis DiPiazzo, Oklahoma National Guard state command chief, during a ceremony at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 2, 2025. DiPiazzo was recognized for his outstanding service from 2020-2023 as the command chief for the 138th Fighter Wing. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)