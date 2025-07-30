Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138 FW Legion of Merit Recipients [Image 1 of 2]

    138 FW Legion of Merit Recipients

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma, presents the Legion of Merit to Chief Master Sgt. Dennis DiPiazzo, Oklahoma National Guard state command chief, during a ceremony at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 2, 2025. DiPiazzo was recognized for his outstanding service from 2020-2023 as the command chief for the 138th Fighter Wing. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 16:00
    Photo ID: 9235423
    VIRIN: 250802-Z-QZ854-1013
    Resolution: 3772x2515
    Size: 764.48 KB
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Legion of Merit

