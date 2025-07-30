Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    138 FW Legion of Merit Recipients [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    138 FW Legion of Merit Recipients

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma, presents the Legion of Merit to Col. J. Chad Phillips, Joint Force Headquarters plans and programs director, during a ceremony at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 2, 2025. Phillips was recognized for his outstanding service from 2022-2025 as the 138th Fighter Wing commander. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 16:00
    Photo ID: 9235424
    VIRIN: 250802-Z-QZ854-1019
    Resolution: 4785x3190
    Size: 735.88 KB
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 138 FW Legion of Merit Recipients [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Rebecca Imwalle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    138 FW Legion of Merit Recipients
    138 FW Legion of Merit Recipients

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    assumption of command
    138FW
    ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download