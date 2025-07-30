138 FW Legion of Merit Recipients

Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma, presents the Legion of Merit to Col. J. Chad Phillips, Joint Force Headquarters plans and programs director, during a ceremony at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 2, 2025. Phillips was recognized for his outstanding service from 2022-2025 as the 138th Fighter Wing commander. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)
|08.02.2025
|08.03.2025 16:00
|9235424
|250802-Z-QZ854-1019
|4785x3190
|735.88 KB
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|1
|0
