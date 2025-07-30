Airmen try out for Missouri Adjutant General’s (TAG) Match shooting team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, complete try outs for the Missouri Adjutant General’s (TAG) Match shooting team at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug. 2, 2025. Out of 43 Airmen who tried out, only 16 were selected for the team with four additional spots reserved for alternates. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)