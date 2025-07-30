Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen try out for Missouri Adjutant General’s (TAG) Match shooting team [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airmen try out for Missouri Adjutant General’s (TAG) Match shooting team

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, complete try outs for the Missouri Adjutant General’s (TAG) Match shooting team at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug. 2, 2025. Out of 43 Airmen who tried out, only 16 were selected for the team with four additional spots reserved for alternates. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 09:39
    Photo ID: 9234748
    VIRIN: 250802-Z-FP794-1064
    Resolution: 2423x1612
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen try out for Missouri Adjutant General’s (TAG) Match shooting team [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Janae Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen try out for Missouri Adjutant General’s (TAG) Match shooting team
    Airmen try out for Missouri Adjutant General’s (TAG) Match shooting team
    Airmen try out for Missouri Adjutant General’s (TAG) Match shooting team
    Airmen try out for Missouri Adjutant General’s (TAG) Match shooting team
    Airmen try out for Missouri Adjutant General’s (TAG) Match shooting team
    Airmen try out for Missouri Adjutant General’s (TAG) Match shooting team
    Airmen try out for Missouri Adjutant General’s (TAG) Match shooting team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download