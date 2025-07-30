Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Caribbean Thunder 2025 Logistics Resupply in Action [Image 2 of 2]

    Caribbean Thunder 2025 Logistics Resupply in Action

    CAMP SANTIAGO, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    1st Mission Support Command

    Crew chiefs with the U.S. Army Reserve’s 5th Battalion, 159th General Support Aviation Regiment prepares to conduct a logistics resupply to deliver essential supplies, equipment, and personnel to units in the field participating in Caribbean Thunder 2025 at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico Aug. 2, 2025. This includes everything from spare parts and fuel to food and ammunition, utilizing various modes of transportation like trucks, aircraft, and even autonomous systems. Effective resupply is crucial for maintaining operational readiness and ensuring mission success.

    Caribbean Thunder 2025 brings more than 1,000 Soldiers, Airmen, Guardsmen and Marines under a 1st-MSC-led training for large-scale combat operations and island-chain mobilization, signal, communications, and logistics, home station annual training event across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, while concurrently running 1st MSC-led engineering projects and an innovative Readiness Training missions across other islands in the Caribbean.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 09:11
    Photo ID: 9234735
    VIRIN: 250802-A-PI656-7702
    Resolution: 6191x4127
    Size: 6.04 MB
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Caribbean Thunder 2025 Logistics Resupply in Action [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

