    Caribbean Thunder 2025 Combat Medic Teaches TC3 [Image 1 of 2]

    Caribbean Thunder 2025 Combat Medic Teaches TC3

    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    1st Mission Support Command

    Staff Sgt. Carlos Zamora, combat medic with 49th Multifunctional Medical Battalion teaches Soldiers inguinal combat gauze application to mitigate massive hemorrhaging during the Tactical Combat Casualty Care portion of Caribbean Thunder 2025, at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico Aug. 2, 2025.

    TC3 is a set of guidelines and training within the U.S. Army focused on providing life-saving trauma care in combat situations. It emphasizes evidence-based practices to reduce preventable deaths on the battlefield.

    Caribbean Thunder 2025 brings more than 1,000 Soldiers, Airmen, Guardsmen and Marines under a 1st-MSC-led training for large-scale combat operations and island-chain mobilization, signal, communications, and logistics, home station annual training event across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, while concurrently running 1st MSC-led engineering projects and an innovative Readiness Training missions across other islands in the Caribbean.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 09:11
    Photo ID: 9234734
    VIRIN: 250802-A-PI656-2903
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Caribbean Thunder 2025 Combat Medic Teaches TC3 [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Caribbean Thunder 2025 Combat Medic Teaches TC3
