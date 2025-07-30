Caribbean Thunder 2025 Combat Medic Teaches TC3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Carlos Zamora, combat medic with 49th Multifunctional Medical Battalion teaches Soldiers inguinal combat gauze application to mitigate massive hemorrhaging during the Tactical Combat Casualty Care portion of Caribbean Thunder 2025, at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico Aug. 2, 2025.



TC3 is a set of guidelines and training within the U.S. Army focused on providing life-saving trauma care in combat situations. It emphasizes evidence-based practices to reduce preventable deaths on the battlefield.



Caribbean Thunder 2025 brings more than 1,000 Soldiers, Airmen, Guardsmen and Marines under a 1st-MSC-led training for large-scale combat operations and island-chain mobilization, signal, communications, and logistics, home station annual training event across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, while concurrently running 1st MSC-led engineering projects and an innovative Readiness Training missions across other islands in the Caribbean.