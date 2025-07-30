Pacific Partnership 2025 National Partners hold Community Health Engagement in Lae, Papua New Guinea July 2025

LAE, Papua New Guinea (Aug. 1, 2025) Pacific Partnership 2025 multinational band member Australian Defense Force musician Miella Sartori signs autographs for locals at Ward #2 Clinic, during a community health engagement during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Lae, Papua New Guinea, Aug. 1, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)
