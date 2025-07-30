Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2025 National Partners hold Community Health Engagement in Lae, Papua New Guinea July 2025 [Image 4 of 7]

    Pacific Partnership 2025 National Partners hold Community Health Engagement in Lae, Papua New Guinea July 2025

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LAE, Papua New Guinea (Aug. 1, 2025) Pacific Partnership 2025 servicemember Royal Canadian air force Capt. Debbie Cote provides medical examinations with the local population at Ward #2 Clinic, during a community health engagement in Lae, Papua New Guinea, Aug. 1, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U

    USS Pearl Harbor
    strategic partnership
    interoperability
    21st iteration

