    USFF Band Performs in Costa Rica [Image 2 of 7]

    USFF Band Performs in Costa Rica

    LIMóN, COSTA RICA

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 31, 2025) The United States Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” performs at Liceo de Limón Mario Bourne Bourne in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 31, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 18:48
    Photo ID: 9234454
    VIRIN: 250731-A-DT406-1155
    Resolution: 6288x4192
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: LIMóN, CR
    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25
    US Navy

