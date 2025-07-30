USFF Band Performs in Costa Rica

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 31, 2025) Musician 1st Class Michael Parker, assigned to the United States Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” performs at Liceo de Limón Mario Bourne Bourne in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 31, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)