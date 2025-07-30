The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2025 opening night performance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps perform during the opening night performance of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Edinburgh, U.K. on August 1, 2025. This year, the Tattoo is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its existence, featuring military bands and other performance groups from around the world on the esplanade of Edinburgh Castle.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz)