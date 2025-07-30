Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2025 opening night performance [Image 10 of 13]

    The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2025 opening night performance

    EDINBURGH, CITY OF, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Bacewicz 

    The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps

    Soldiers assigned to The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps perform a drum solo during the opening night performance of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Edinburgh, U.K. on August 1, 2025. This year, the Tattoo is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its existence, featuring military bands and other performance groups from around the world on the esplanade of Edinburgh Castle.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 14:56
    VIRIN: 250801-A-MO284-1011
    Location: EDINBURGH, CITY OF, GB
    This work, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2025 opening night performance [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Gabriel Bacewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    REMT
    Special Band Member

