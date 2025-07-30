139th Mission Support Group Photo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 139th Mission Support Group pose for a group photo in front of the 139th Airlift Wing headquarters building at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug. 2, 2025. The group includes multiple Air Force career fields that provide critical support to the wing’s mission by ensuring the availability of essential resources and services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)