    139th Mission Support Group Photo

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 139th Mission Support Group pose for a group photo in front of the 139th Airlift Wing headquarters building at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug. 2, 2025. The group includes multiple Air Force career fields that provide critical support to the wing’s mission by ensuring the availability of essential resources and services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 13:06
    Photo ID: 9234197
    VIRIN: 250802-F-BF827-5729
    Resolution: 5267x3877
    Size: 761.07 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 139th Mission Support Group Photo [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Marcelo Arias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

