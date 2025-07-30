Fire Emergency Services train in live fire simulation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The St. Joseph Fire Department team up with the 139th Fire Emergency Services to train in live fire simulations at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug., 1, 2025. The firefighters practiced extinguishing a simulated aircraft to better prepare for flightline emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)