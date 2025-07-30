Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Emergency Services train in live fire simulation [Image 12 of 30]

    Fire Emergency Services train in live fire simulation

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The St. Joseph Fire Department team up with the 139th Fire Emergency Services to train in live fire simulations at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug., 1, 2025. The firefighters practiced extinguishing a simulated aircraft to better prepare for flightline emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

    This work, Fire Emergency Services train in live fire simulation [Image 30 of 30], by TSgt Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fire training
    MOANG
    139AW
    live fire
    firefighters
    139 FES

