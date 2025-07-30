Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    910th MDS arrives at Grissom ARB [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    910th MDS arrives at Grissom ARB

    INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Wendy Day  

    434th Air Refueling Wing

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, Ind. – Airmen assigned to the 910th Medical Squadron, Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, arrive at Grissom Air Reserve Base for Exercise Patriot Medic, Aug. 1, 2025. The joint training event brought together medical personnel from more than a dozen Air Force Reserve squadrons to enhance readiness and sharpen skills in trauma care, en route patient movement, return-to-duty processes and evacuation operations. Patriot Medic reinforces the development of a resilient medical force capable of supporting the warfighter in any environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wendy Day)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 07:26
    Photo ID: 9234034
    VIRIN: 250801-F-JY458-7432
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 8.37 MB
    Location: INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 910th MDS arrives at Grissom ARB [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Wendy Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    910th MDS arrives at Grissom ARB
    910th MDS arrives at Grissom ARB
    910th MDS arrives at Grissom ARB
    910th MDS arrives at Grissom ARB
    910th MDS arrives at Grissom ARB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Grissom Air Reserve Base

    TAGS

    Patriot Medic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download