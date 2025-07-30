910th MDS arrives at Grissom ARB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, Ind. – Airmen assigned to the 910th Medical Squadron, Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, arrive at Grissom Air Reserve Base for Exercise Patriot Medic, Aug. 1, 2025. The joint training event brought together medical personnel from more than a dozen Air Force Reserve squadrons to enhance readiness and sharpen skills in trauma care, en route patient movement, return-to-duty processes and evacuation operations. Patriot Medic reinforces the development of a resilient medical force capable of supporting the warfighter in any environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wendy Day)