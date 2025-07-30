Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Commander attends opening of The Forge at Schofield Barracks [Image 4 of 5]

    USINDOPACOM Commander attends opening of The Forge at Schofield Barracks

    SCHOFIELD, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Riel 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, is shown capabilities of The Forge, a new advanced manufacturing facility located on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 28, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)

    This work, USINDOPACOM Commander attends opening of The Forge at Schofield Barracks [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USINDOPACOM commander attends soft opening of ‘The Forge,’ an advanced manufacturing facility in Hawaii

