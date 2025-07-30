Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, is shown capabilities of The Forge, a new advanced manufacturing facility located on Schofield Barracks by a U.S. Soldier, Hawaii, July 28, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2025 02:35
|Photo ID:
|9233973
|VIRIN:
|250728-A-BA691-1142
|Resolution:
|4144x2763
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USINDOPACOM Commander attends opening of The Forge at Schofield Barracks [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USINDOPACOM commander attends soft opening of ‘The Forge,’ an advanced manufacturing facility in Hawaii
No keywords found.