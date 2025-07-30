USINDOPACOM Commander attends opening of The Forge at Schofield Barracks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, is shown capabilities of The Forge, a new advanced manufacturing facility located on Schofield Barracks by a U.S. Soldier, Hawaii, July 28, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)