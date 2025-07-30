Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Behind the Wheel to Behind the Lens: An Australian Soldier’s Pursuit of Passion [Image 2 of 2]

    AUSTRALIA

    07.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Morgan 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Australian Army Reserve driver specialist, Private Sian O’Connor, poses for her photo during Talisman Sabre in Northern Territory, Australia, July 20, 2025. O’Connor is currently going through the process of transitioning careers from driver specialist to an imagery specialist in the Australian Army Reserve. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

    This work, From Behind the Wheel to Behind the Lens: An Australian Soldier’s Pursuit of Passion [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Alexander Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

