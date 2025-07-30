From Behind the Wheel to Behind the Lens: An Australian Soldier’s Pursuit of Passion

Photo By Sgt. Alexander Morgan | Australian Army Reserve driver specialist, Private Sian O’Connor, poses for her...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Alexander Morgan | Australian Army Reserve driver specialist, Private Sian O’Connor, poses for her photo during Talisman Sabre in Northern Territory, Australia, July 20, 2025. O’Connor is currently going through the process of transitioning careers from driver specialist to an imagery specialist in the Australian Army Reserve. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. see less | View Image Page

NORTHERN TERRITORY, Australia—Private Sian O’Connor, an Australian Army Reserve driver specialist in the 4th Combat Service Support Battalion, joined the Australian Defence Force (ADF) in January 2018.

As a teenager, she was part of the Australian Army Cadets. It developed her understanding and interest in beginning her military career.

“I loved the structure, teamwork, and sense of purpose it gave me,” said O’Connor. “I also wanted to challenge myself, get out of my comfort zone, and make something of myself straight out of high school.”

After O’Connor completed her initial full-time service obligation, she decided to pursue her passion in photography. At first, it was just a hobby for her, but it would eventually bloom into a business that allows her the balance of professional work and personal pleasure.

“These days I regularly shoot weddings and family sessions – capturing real moments and emotion is what drives me,” said O’Connor, who has been in business for six years.

O’Connor is in the Northern Territory participating in Talisman Sabre 25. The exercise has provided her a chance to learn and work directly with many different service members while serving as a driver. She has been a vital part of the team by assisting in logistical operations that involve moving supplies, supporting operations, escorting key personnel, and ensuring safe and tactical movements from location to location.

“We’ve also had to defend our assets and stay tactically aware, which adds to the complexity and realism of the exercise,” said O’Connor, referring to simulated opposing forces and scenarios within the training.

With experiencing different locations and interacting with various people, she has also had the opportunity to meet other Australian photographers and public affairs teams from around the world who have been capturing what she and her fellow ADF members do.

“[It] has been awesome to witness from both sides as a soldier and photographer myself,” said O’Connor.

Currently, O’Connor is undergoing the process of transitioning careers in the Australian Army from driver specialist to imagery specialist. Participating in Talisman Sabre has given her the opportunity to experience firsthand what her desired career entails and has allowed her to share her story with the Australian and international forces who currently do what she yearns to do in the future: tie her love for the army and photography into a singular career.

Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.