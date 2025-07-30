Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Service Corps Chief visits NMRTC Twentynine Palms for Corps’ 78th Birthday [Image 16 of 16]

    Medical Service Corps Chief visits NMRTC Twentynine Palms for Corps’ 78th Birthday

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Christopher Jones 

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Rear Adm. Matthew Case, Chief of the Navy Medical Service Corps, visits Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms, July 30, 2025. The visit marked the 78th birthday of the Medical Service Corps and included facility tours, leadership engagements, and an all-hands MSC officers call highlighting the Corps’ ongoing commitment to medical readiness and support of the warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NMRTC/NH public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 18:13
    Photo ID: 9233540
    VIRIN: 250730-N-SE727-7047
    Resolution: 2274x1516
    Size: 886.35 KB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
