Medical Service Corps Chief visits NMRTC Twentynine Palms for Corps’ 78th Birthday

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Rear Adm. Matthew Case, Chief of the Navy Medical Service Corps, visits Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms, July 30, 2025. The visit marked the 78th birthday of the Medical Service Corps and included facility tours, leadership engagements, and an all-hands MSC officers call highlighting the Corps’ ongoing commitment to medical readiness and support of the warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NMRTC/NH public affairs officer).