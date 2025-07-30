Upscale image of Seawolf HA(L)-3 Gunship
On the USS Harnett County LST-821
Best I can do for with the current Ai I have upscaling at the moment, I may try again later
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 16:51
|Photo ID:
|9233389
|VIRIN:
|250801-N-KF756-4672
|Resolution:
|4000x2651
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Seawolf_Hal3_USS Harnett County LST-821_01a-upscale [Image 4 of 4], by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.