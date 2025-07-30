Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seawolf HA(L)-3 Gunship 02a-upscale

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Upscale image of Seawolf HA(L)-3 Gunship

    Best I can do for with the current Ai I have upscaling at the moment, I may try again later

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 16:51
    Photo ID: 9233382
    VIRIN: 250801-N-KF756-3729
    Resolution: 2800x1868
    Size: 289.64 KB
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US
    This work, Seawolf HA(L)-3 Gunship 02a-upscale [Image 4 of 4], by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vietnam
    Seawolves
    Seawolf
    NAWDC
    HA(L)-3
    RWWS

