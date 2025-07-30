Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leadership with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard pose for a group photo with the Honduran and the Dominican Republic armed forces delegations during a State Partnership Program meeting at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, July 30, 2025. Through the SPP, leadership with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard met with the Honduran and the Dominican Republic armed forces delegations to discuss mission capabilities, exchange best practices when responding to domestic operations and establish events for next fiscal year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Mendez)