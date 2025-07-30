Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Partnership Program [Image 15 of 15]

    State Partnership Program

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Mendez 

    156th Wing

    Leadership with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard pose for a group photo with the Honduran and the Dominican Republic armed forces delegations during a State Partnership Program meeting at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, July 30, 2025. Through the SPP, leadership with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard met with the Honduran and the Dominican Republic armed forces delegations to discuss mission capabilities, exchange best practices when responding to domestic operations and establish events for next fiscal year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Mendez)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 14:02
    Photo ID: 9233025
    VIRIN: 250729-Z-OA329-1017
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 11.58 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State Partnership Program [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Nilsa Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

