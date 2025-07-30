U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Antonio Casas, a security forces journeyman, assigned to the 156th Security Operations Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, showcases equipment to a member of the Honduran humanitarian assistance and rescue delegation during a State Partnership Program meeting at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, July 30, 2025. Through the SPP, leadership with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard met with the Honduran and the Dominican Republic armed forces delegations to discuss mission capabilities, exchange best practices when responding to domestic operations and establish events for next fiscal year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Mendez)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 14:02
|Photo ID:
|9233023
|VIRIN:
|250729-Z-OA329-1015
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|17.43 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
