U.S. 2nd Fleet Maritime Operations Team Support Large Scale Exercise 2025

KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (July 31, 2025) Master Chief Information Systems Technician Louis DeCesare, assigned to Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet (C2F), communicates with C2F’s maritime operations center as part of the command’s forward-deployed maritime operations team supporting Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2025. LSE 2025 integrates participants from six U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps component commands and seven U.S. numbered fleets across 22 time zones and is intended to refine how the Navy synchronizes maritime operations on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Susanna Rogers)