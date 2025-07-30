U.S. 2nd Fleet Maritime Operations Team Support Large Scale Exercise 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (July 31, 2025) Sailors assigned to Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet (C2F) and Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 2, and civilian representatives with the Center for Naval Analyses (CNA) pose for a group photo as part of the C2F exercise forward maritime operations team in support of Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2025. LSE 2025 integrates participants from six U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps component commands and seven U.S. numbered fleets across 22 time zones and is intended to refine how we synchronize maritime operations on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Susanna Rogers)