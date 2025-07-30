Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 2nd Fleet Maritime Operations Team Support Large Scale Exercise 2025 [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. 2nd Fleet Maritime Operations Team Support Large Scale Exercise 2025

    KEFLAVíK AIR BASE, ICELAND

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Susanna Rogers 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (July 31, 2025) Sailors assigned to Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet (C2F) and Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 2, and civilian representatives with the Center for Naval Analyses (CNA) pose for a group photo as part of the C2F exercise forward maritime operations team in support of Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2025. LSE 2025 integrates participants from six U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps component commands and seven U.S. numbered fleets across 22 time zones and is intended to refine how we synchronize maritime operations on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Susanna Rogers)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 11:07
    Photo ID: 9232565
    VIRIN: 250731-N-GW733-1005
    Resolution: 2464x1640
    Size: 909.38 KB
    Location: KEFLAVíK AIR BASE, IS
    This work, U.S. 2nd Fleet Maritime Operations Team Support Large Scale Exercise 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Susanna Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iceland
    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    LSE25
    Large Scale Exercise 2025
    LSE 2025

