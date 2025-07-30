NUWC Division Newport hosts supervisors’ course for NAVSEA enterprise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A five-day Propel Launch course and a “Train the Trainer” course, focused on leadership, organizational culture and personal development was hosted by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport, July 21-25, 2025. Participants include Charles Richardson (front row, from left), Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division; Joe Michalak, manager of NAVSEA’s Propel Leadership Development Program; Penney Thompson, Research, Development and Acquisition; Sarah Rocketto, NUWC Division Newport; Lori George, NSWC Division Crane; Nicole Gianetis, NUWC Division Newport; Jocelyn Foraker, Supervisor of Shipbuilding (SUPSHIP), Conversion and Repair, Groton, Connecticut; Briget Grajeda (middle row, from left), NSWC Port Hueneme Division; Eric Dykes, NUWC Division Newport; John Mayer, SUPSHIP Gulf Coast; Gabrielle Lapointe, SUPSHIP, Bath, Maine; Brian Black, Program Executive Office, Strategic Submarines; Anthony Cataldo, NUWC Division Newport; Joshua Martel, Submarine Maintenance Engineering, Planning, and Procurement; Joseph Satterfield, SUPSHIP Bath; Kristina Keeton, SUPSHIP Gulf Coast; Anna Marie “Pinky” Rice, NUWC Division Keyport; Jennifer Meyen (back row, from left), NUWC Division Newport; Christopher Hixenbaugh, NUWC Division Newport; Spencer Haddad, SUPSHIP Groton; Douglas Epstein, SUPSHIP Groton; John Richerson, course co-instructor from NAVSEA’s Propel Leadership Development Program; Phillip Engelke Jr., SUPSHIP Groton; Edward Gingras, NUWC Division Keyport; Michael Kroger, NUWC Division Newport; Amanda Rosa, SUPSHIP Bath; Marvin Williford, SUPSHIP Groton; William Royle, SUPSHIP Groton; and Stephen Bayse, Submarine Maintenance Engineering, Planning and Procurement.