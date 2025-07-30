NUWC Division Newport hosts supervisors’ course for NAVSEA enterprise

Photo By Nicholas Froment | A five-day Propel Launch course and a “Train the Trainer” course, focused on...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Froment | A five-day Propel Launch course and a “Train the Trainer” course, focused on leadership, organizational culture and personal development was hosted by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport, July 21-25, 2025. Participants include Charles Richardson (front row, from left), Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division; Joe Michalak, manager of NAVSEA’s Propel Leadership Development Program; Penney Thompson, Research, Development and Acquisition; Sarah Rocketto, NUWC Division Newport; Lori George, NSWC Division Crane; Nicole Gianetis, NUWC Division Newport; Jocelyn Foraker, Supervisor of Shipbuilding (SUPSHIP), Conversion and Repair, Groton, Connecticut; Briget Grajeda (middle row, from left), NSWC Port Hueneme Division; Eric Dykes, NUWC Division Newport; John Mayer, SUPSHIP Gulf Coast; Gabrielle Lapointe, SUPSHIP, Bath, Maine; Brian Black, Program Executive Office, Strategic Submarines; Anthony Cataldo, NUWC Division Newport; Joshua Martel, Submarine Maintenance Engineering, Planning, and Procurement; Joseph Satterfield, SUPSHIP Bath; Kristina Keeton, SUPSHIP Gulf Coast; Anna Marie “Pinky” Rice, NUWC Division Keyport; Jennifer Meyen (back row, from left), NUWC Division Newport; Christopher Hixenbaugh, NUWC Division Newport; Spencer Haddad, SUPSHIP Groton; Douglas Epstein, SUPSHIP Groton; John Richerson, course co-instructor from NAVSEA’s Propel Leadership Development Program; Phillip Engelke Jr., SUPSHIP Groton; Edward Gingras, NUWC Division Keyport; Michael Kroger, NUWC Division Newport; Amanda Rosa, SUPSHIP Bath; Marvin Williford, SUPSHIP Groton; William Royle, SUPSHIP Groton; and Stephen Bayse, Submarine Maintenance Engineering, Planning and Procurement. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Twenty-five supervisors from Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) warfare centers and other commands participated in a five-day Propel Launch course that focused on leadership, organizational culture and personal development, held at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport July 21-25.



Simultaneously, five leaders observed the Propel classes, participating in a course of their own, known as “Train the Trainer,” led by Joe Michalak, manager of NAVSEA’s Propel Leadership Development Program.



The course was aimed at providing leaders with the tools to teach Propel Launch classes at their own commands, as well as supporting classes across the enterprise. The first three days they observed the facilitation of the Propel classes, noting the supervisors’ engagement with Michalak and co-instructor John Richerson. The remaining two days, the trainees had the opportunity to reflect on the classroom management techniques with Michalak and receive additional guidance on how to lead a class of their own.



“Our intent was to observe the instructors’ delivery and how they each set up the engagement with the class,” said Carter Divine, deputy of the Infrastructure Division at Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Division Port Hueneme. “It was very meticulous as to how it was set up. They used low-level engagements like ice breakers, which gave us the opportunity to see the body language of the Propel students change. It gave us perspective on what we should be looking for while we are teaching the course.”



Anna Maria “Pinky” Rice, who works in the Recruitment and Outreach Branch at NUWC Division Keyport, said that learning how to break through the challenge of teaching adult learners was what helped her most.



“It was interesting to see the focus on adult learners and how they best receive information,” and to see “how the instructors were able to develop trust in the classroom,” Rice said.



Charles Richardson, head training officer of the Workforce Development Branch at NSWC Corona Division, has been teaching and facilitating courses for the past 15 years. With his background in classroom management, he chose to focus a little more on the content of the Propel Launch class. Even so, this program is a bit different than what he is familiar with, so he knew not to try to learn the content all at once.



“I wanted to figure out how all the courses are linked, so I’d know where to pull from when I am teaching,” Richardson said. “This is a different experience, but different doesn’t mean bad.”



Overall, the group agreed that the purpose for joining the “Train the Trainer” program was to guide others through their leadership journey, leaving them empowered and motivated to do their best work.



“That is the common thread,” said Jennifer Meyen of NUWC Division Newport’s Workforce Development Branch. “The desire to serve, to instruct, and help the supervisors.”



Bridget Grajeda, supervising engineer at NSWC Port Hueneme Division explained what fostering growth and providing mentorship means to her.



“Through my journey as not only a supervisor, but also as a government employee, I’ve reflected and said to myself, ‘I wish I knew then what I know now,’” Grajeda said. “If I can take the lessons that I have learned, good or bad, to help a supervisor not make the same mistakes or help them streamline certain aspects of management, that is what brings me joy. To be able to provide them your experiences is super satisfying.”



The new instructors worked with Michalak to get hands-on training on how to navigate disruptions in the classroom and to give class instruction. The last piece of the program involved Michalak meeting with them individually to review their feedback and to see what is needed to move forward.



“There might be somebody that is ready to be a co-instructor right away,” Michalak said. “The next person might decide that they need to observe another class. There might be somebody that is comfortable with classroom management, but they need more time to soak in the content. Everybody is going to have a different journey, and I want to support them through that.”



Throughout the weeklong Propel Launch course, supervisors perform exercises and have discussions related to navigating social styles, setting goals and expectations, giving feedback and having hard conversations, and exploring situational leadership. On the final day, course participants present Capstone exercise briefs, breaking down scenarios based on real NAVSEA situations that transpire in the workplace and how they would solve them.



John Averill, head of Division Newport’s Corporate Business Office, attended the Capstone presentations. Eight years ago, Averill joined the “Train the Trainer” program and now offers his time as an instructor.



Averill watched Michalak and Richerson lead the class, noting their different teaching styles and thought about what he might incorporate into the course. He said it takes courage to become a Propel Launch instructor.



“I was very nervous about having to sit down in front of people that I didn’t know,” Averill said about his introduction to teaching. “But it ended up making it more comfortable to get up in front a group and teach things that are going to empower other people to be successful.”



Prior to becoming a Propel instructor, Averill had transitioned to a new role as a supervisor. At the time, the division head requested that management within his department implement a “Collective Ambition Compass,” otherwise known as the blueprint for the culture of the organization. Together they came up with a clear vision, core values, strategic and operational priorities, and a brand promise that would guide them to develop a strong and positive company culture.



“Now it is a part of my orientation,” Averill said. “I review and talk about it with anybody new that comes onto my team.”



Averill said his job is really about his team, which led him to help develop a Leadership Competency Development Program based on what is taught through the Propel program. The program offers six courses available for every government employee through NUWC University. The courses teach skills related to learning social styles, clarity and communication and strengths-based leadership.



“The Propel Launch class changed my whole perspective on leadership,” Averill said. “You really can develop a culture of leadership and what you want that to be within an organization the size of NAVSEA. My next step was, let’s not wait until they are supervisors. Let’s get them early. Part of NAVSEA’s campaign is developing leaders at every level of the organization, not just at the branch head and up. So that is what we are trying to accomplish here at Division Newport.”



A requirement for new first-line supervisors, Propel Launch classes are offered approximately every three weeks and hosted at all 10 NAVSEA warfare centers and NAVSEA Headquarters. The aim of the program is to increase awareness of the greater organization, increase networking and increase business capabilities through the cross-organizational courses that are provided.



