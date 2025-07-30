Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) returns to CFAY after 7-month underway [Image 18 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) returns to CFAY after 7-month underway

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor DiMartino 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Aaron Iedesma, from San Antonio, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), shares a kiss with his wife, Kaylee ledesma, on the pier following the ship’s return to its homeport at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, July 31. Ralph Johnson Sailors completed a 7-month underway period conducting both U.S. 7th Fleet area-of-responsibility patrols and critical defense of U.S. strategic locations in the Indian Ocean. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 04:48
    Photo ID: 9231870
    VIRIN: 250731-N-CL550-1218
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.61 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) returns to CFAY after 7-month underway [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Taylor DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) returns to CFAY after 7-month underway
    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) returns to CFAY after 7-month underway
    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) returns to CFAY after 7-month underway
    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) returns to CFAY after 7-month underway
    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) returns to CFAY after 7-month underway
    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) returns to CFAY after 7-month underway
    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) returns to CFAY after 7-month underway
    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) returns to CFAY after 7-month underway
    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) returns to CFAY after 7-month underway
    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) returns to CFAY after 7-month underway
    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) returns to CFAY after 7-month underway
    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) returns to CFAY after 7-month underway
    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) returns to CFAY after 7-month underway
    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) returns to CFAY after 7-month underway
    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) returns to CFAY after 7-month underway
    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) returns to CFAY after 7-month underway
    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) returns to CFAY after 7-month underway
    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) returns to CFAY after 7-month underway
    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) returns to CFAY after 7-month underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    CTF 73
    Ralph Johnson
    DDG 114
    homecoming
    US 7th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download