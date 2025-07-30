USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) returns to CFAY after 7-month underway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Trevor Feinburg, from Oak Harbor, Washington, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), embraces his daughter on the pier following the ship’s return to its homeport at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, July 31. Ralph Johnson Sailors completed a 7-month underway period conducting both U.S. 7th Fleet area-of-responsibility patrols and critical defense of U.S. strategic locations in the Indian Ocean. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)