Panda Express grand opening at USAG Stuttgart

Panda Express officially opened today at the EUCOM Exchange on USAG Stuttgart's Panzer Kaserne, making this location the third Panda Express in Germany.

"Quality of life improvements -- like adding healthy, familiar dining options -- are directly tied to increased recruitment, retention, and readiness," said HHC Commander Capt. Boluwatife Obembe at the grand opening. "From what I’ve heard from our community and the crowd here, I think some Orange Chicken might boost morale through the roof."



After the speech, the cake was a nice touch to mark this momentous time.