Panda Express officially opened today at the EUCOM Exchange on USAG Stuttgart's Panzer Kaserne, making this location the third Panda Express in Germany.
"Quality of life improvements -- like adding healthy, familiar dining options -- are directly tied to increased recruitment, retention, and readiness," said HHC Commander Capt. Boluwatife Obembe at the grand opening. "From what I’ve heard from our community and the crowd here, I think some Orange Chicken might boost morale through the roof."
After the speech, the cake was a nice touch to mark this momentous time.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 02:36
|Photo ID:
|9231736
|VIRIN:
|250731-O-DV808-7177
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.33 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Panda Express grand opening at USAG Stuttgart [Image 5 of 5], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.