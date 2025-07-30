Panda Express grand opening at USAG Stuttgart

Panda Express officially opened today at the EUCOM Exchange on USAG Stuttgart's Panzer Kaserne, making this location the third Panda Express in Germany.
"Quality of life improvements -- like adding healthy, familiar dining opions -- are directly tied to increased recruitment, retention, and readiness," said HHC Commander Capt. Boluwatife Obembe (pictured on the left side of the image) at the grand opening. "From what I’ve heard from our community and the crowd here, I think some Orange Chicken might boost morale through the roof."
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 02:36
|Photo ID:
|9231735
|VIRIN:
|250731-O-DV808-6557
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.34 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
