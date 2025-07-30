U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District park rangers from Allatoona Lake remove trees during maintenance operations, July 29, 2025. The work supports vegetation management and public safety throughout the project area. (U.S. Army photo by Rydell Tomas Jr)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 22:21
|Photo ID:
|9231328
|VIRIN:
|250729-O-QP400-1004
|Resolution:
|5168x3448
|Size:
|13.07 MB
|Location:
|CARTERSVILLE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Timber! [Image 5 of 5], by Rydell Tomas Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.