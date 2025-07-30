Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Timber!

    Timber!

    CARTERSVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Rydell Tomas Jr 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District park rangers from Allatoona Lake remove trees during maintenance operations, July 29, 2025. The work supports vegetation management and public safety throughout the project area. (U.S. Army photo by Rydell Tomas Jr)

