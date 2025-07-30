Caribbean Thunder 2025: IWQ

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 301st Military Police Company, hands magazines to a U.S. Marine assigned to the U.S.M.C. Combat Logistics Regiment 45, at the M4 rifle qualification range during Caribbean Thunder 2025, Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 31, 2025. Caribbean Thunder 25 builds and validates combat readiness amongst participating and partner units. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres)



Caribbean Thunder 2025 brings over 1,100 Soldiers, Airmen, Guardsmen and Marines under a 1st-MSC-led training for Large-Scale Combat Operations and island-chain mobilization, signal communications, and logistics home-station annual training event across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, while concurrently running 1st MSC-led engineering projects and an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) missions across other islands in the Caribbean.