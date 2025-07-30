Caribbean Thunder 2025: IWQ

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Col. Christensen, the brigade commander for the 166th Regional Support Group, 1st Mission Support Command, briefs Soldiers at the M4 rifle qualification range during Caribbean Thunder 2025 (CT25), in Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, July 31, 2025. CT25 is an annual home station training designed to train and prepare units for supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO), enhance its warfighting readiness, and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres)



Caribbean Thunder 2025 brings over 1,100 Soldiers, Airmen, Guardsmen and Marines under a 1st-MSC-led training for Large-Scale Combat Operations and island-chain mobilization, signal communications, and logistics home-station annual training event across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, while concurrently running 1st MSC-led engineering projects and an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) missions across other islands in the Caribbean.