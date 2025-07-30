Mission, natural disaster readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aircraft sit on the flightline at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 29, 2025. Aircraft from several services and other nations were housed on the 15th Wing’s ramp as the unit demonstrated operational readiness supporting the Air Force’s Department-Level Exercise series. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Alan Ricker)