    Mission, natural disaster readiness [Image 2 of 5]

    Mission, natural disaster readiness

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    Aircraft sit on the flightline at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 30, 2025. Aircraft from several services and other nations were housed on the 15th Wing’s ramp as the unit demonstrated natural disaster response during a tsunami warning and operational readiness supporting the Air Force’s Department-Level exercise series. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 20:52
    Photo ID: 9231202
    VIRIN: 250730-F-HW521-1018
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission, natural disaster readiness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness

