    July 2025 Impact Iwakuni Award [Image 2 of 5]

    July 2025 Impact Iwakuni Award

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Brian Long 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Sgt. Maj. Jody Armentrout, right, sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, speaks to the Marine Corps Exchange staff, during the July 2025 Impact Iwakuni award ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 29, 2025. Toribio was nominated for recognition after receiving numerous positive Interactive Customer Evaluations (ICE) from members of MCAS Iwakuni, and his hard work and excellent customer service have had a positive impact on the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 19:59
    Photo ID: 9231155
    VIRIN: 250729-M-BL115-1058
    Resolution: 4473x3578
    Size: 6.44 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Contribution
    Impact Iwakuni
    Marines
    Award
    Civilian
    MCCS

