Sgt. Maj. Jody Armentrout, right, sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, reads the Impact Iwakuni award to Antonio Toribio, a sales representative with the Marine Corps Exchange, during the July 2025 Impact Iwakuni award ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 29, 2025. Toribio was nominated for recognition after receiving numerous positive Interactive Customer Evaluations (ICE) from members of MCAS Iwakuni, and his hard work and excellent customer service have had a positive impact on the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)