MCBH Commanding Officer Conducts MACRO Podcast Interview

r, Military and Community Relations Office (MACRO), State of Hawaii, conduct a podcast interview at the MACRO in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 18, 2025. The podcast interview was conducted to highlight the upcoming 2025 Kaneohe Bay Air Show and explore the role and presence of the United States Marine Corps in Hawaii, offering insight into their mission, daily operations, community impact, and evolving responsibilities in the Indo-Pacific region. The podcast will air on the MACRO website on Aug. 4, 2025. The 2025 Kaneohe Bay Air Show will take place Aug. 9-10, 2025, with a military appreciation day on Aug. 8, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by 1st Lt. Hailey L. Harms)